Double win for South Eastern Health Trust at prestigious Building Better Healthcare Awards

Representatives from the South Eastern Trust and Avanti Architects attended the awards ceremony and were delighted to be presented with trophies in the ‘Best Healthcare Development’ category and the overall ‘Grand Prix Design’ category.

These awards are a tribute to the hard work and collaboration between the Acute Services Block Project Team and Avanti Architects and their determination to deliver a high quality clinical environment for patients and staff.

The state-of-the art Acute Services Block at the Ulster Hospital, which was opened by the Health Minister Robin Swann last November, boasts Medical, Stroke, Renal, Gynaecology and Care of the Elderly wards comprising of 213 beds.

The Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block Project Team

Assistant Director of Capital Development, Naomi Dunbar was delighted to collect their awards and said, “As the Project Director, it has been my privilege to lead a compassionate and committed team who has worked tirelessly to deliver a world class hospital, setting new standards for patient care. The redevelopment of the Ulster Hospital has been 21 years in the making. This incredible building will enable our staff to deliver the highest standards of patient care for generations to come.

Advertisement

“I am delighted that Better Healthcare has recognised that the new Acute Hospital is outstanding. This is wonderful recognition for the staff and entire team who came together to deliver a facility befitting the 21st Century. The team delivered this amazing build despite many challenges along the way, including the global pandemic.”