Double win for Trust’s speech and language therapy team at prestigious awards ceremony

The South Eastern Trust’s Speech and Language Therapy Service is celebrating after winning two top awards at the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ gala ceremony.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office Manager for Adult Speech and Language Therapy Services, Susan McMullan, was named Best Support Worker, while the Adult Acute Team scooped the coveted Best Team award, recognising their innovation and dedication to improving outcomes for patients.

Lead Professional for Speech and Language Therapy, Lorraine Coulter, said: “We are delighted that Susan won the award for Best Support Worker, recognising how she has streamlined administration processes to boost team efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Eastern Trust’s Adult Acute Team scoop the coveted Best Team award at the recent Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ gala ceremony. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The Adult Acute Team winning Best Team is also a fantastic achievement, recognising how they have transformed services to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes.

“The evening was a wonderful opportunity to highlight the innovative work of our Speech and Language Therapy teams in creating better outcomes for people with communication and swallowing difficulties.

"We are so proud of all of our teams.”