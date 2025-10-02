Double win for Trust’s speech and language therapy team at prestigious awards ceremony
Office Manager for Adult Speech and Language Therapy Services, Susan McMullan, was named Best Support Worker, while the Adult Acute Team scooped the coveted Best Team award, recognising their innovation and dedication to improving outcomes for patients.
Lead Professional for Speech and Language Therapy, Lorraine Coulter, said: “We are delighted that Susan won the award for Best Support Worker, recognising how she has streamlined administration processes to boost team efficiency.
“The Adult Acute Team winning Best Team is also a fantastic achievement, recognising how they have transformed services to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes.
“The evening was a wonderful opportunity to highlight the innovative work of our Speech and Language Therapy teams in creating better outcomes for people with communication and swallowing difficulties.
"We are so proud of all of our teams.”