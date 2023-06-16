Dromore man gets ready to take on 3,000km cycle and three peak challenge for charity

A local man from Dromore, Patrick Grant, is taking on an incredible challenge this summer to raise money and awareness for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Patrick aims to cycle a 3,000km lap of Ireland and climb three of Ireland’s highest mountain peaks in just three weeks.

Patrick will set out on his epic adventure on July 1 from the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and will cycle around the entire coastline of Ireland. Along the way he will stop to hike the three peaks of Croke Patrick in County Mayo, Carrauntoohil in County Kerry and Slieve Donard in County Down, the highest peak in the Mourne Mountains.

Patrick has very personal motivation for the challenge, following his own cancer diagnosis last year.

Patrick Grant with wife Lauren and daughter Iris with Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Community Fundraising Officer, Sarah Wilson (left). Pic Credit: Friends of the Cancer Centre

“In November 2022, I was diagnosed with Grade 3 Glioma, which is a type of brain cancer,” explained Patrick.

“The last few months have been a whirlwind. From the birth of our daughter just weeks prior to my diagnosis, to losing my job, hospital appointments, surgery, radiotherapy and chemo. Initially, I felt hopelessly lost.

“Thankfully I had the full love and support of my family and friends and I could not have managed without them.

"My journey has made me realise the devastating impact cancer can have on people and their families. Not only physically but mentally, financially and socially too.

Patrick Grant with wife Lauren and daughter Iris. Pic Credit: Friends of the Cancer Centre

"Thankfully Friends of the Cancer Centre is here to support people like me through it. They provided a wealth of information and services and were able to point me in the right direction when I needed it most.”

Community Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Sarah Wilson, said: “We are truly amazed and humbled by Patrick’s determination to take on this incredible challenge. He is a remarkable man and it is a pleasure to support him as he takes on his 333 Challenge and we look forward to welcoming Patrick home after he crosses the finish line.”