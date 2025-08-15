Drumbo doctor helps Friends of the Cancer Centre mark 40 years of making a difference

Dr Seamus McAleer OBE from Drumbo is calling on people to show their support for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre as it marks its 40th anniversary.

Dr McAleer, who is a trustee of Friends of the Cancer Centre, has joined forces with the charity as part of its 40 Faces campaign, which features stories from people across Northern Ireland who have been impacted by the charity’s work over the last forty years, as well as those who have helped raise vital funds and awareness.

Established in 1985 by a group of passionate and dedicated volunteers, Friends of the Cancer Centre has grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities, investing over £1 million into local cancer services every year to support patients and their families.

Dr McAleer, who has been an integral part of Friends of the Cancer Centre since its early days, knows just how important the work of the charity is to staff and patients across local cancer services.

Dr Seamus McAleer from Drumbo who is showing his support for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre as it marks 40 years of making a difference. Pic credit: Friends of the Cancer Centre

Dr McAleer said: “My first encounter with the charity was over 40 years ago when it was known as Friends of Montgomery House.

"It was 1985 and I had just started at Belvoir Park Hospital and even in its early days, I could see how important the charity was to the day-to-day running of the hospital. It was small, but dynamic in action, funding vital equipment such as a CT scanner and MRI machine.

“Over the years I’ve been able to see just how much the charity has grown.

“More importantly, I’ve been able to witness the incredible difference the charity makes to thousands of people across Northern Ireland.

“The goodwill that exists among patients and the wider public towards helping the charity is humbling.

"This generosity has inspired me over the years, encouraging me to get on my bike with colleagues and friends to raise over £250,000 support the charity’s work.

"This was our way of thanking them for doing so much to support our patients, helping them to do even more as a result.

"The charity has achieved a great deal and supported thousands of people along the way, but there is always more to be done.

"There will always be a need for Friends of the Cancer Centre and we will always need you, our friends.”

For 40 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Ana Wilkinson, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: “For Friends of the Cancer Centre, 2025 is so much more than an anniversary.

"It is our opportunity to share the significant impact and positive changes your support is making for local people with cancer.

"Thanks to you, thousands more people every year have access to a specialist nurse who supports them through their treatment; hundreds of families receive financial support to help them heat their homes, and the charity’s investment into local research is giving more people the opportunity to take part in clinical trials which could give them precious time with their loved ones."