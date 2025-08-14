Little Annie brings smiles to children and staff in the Ulster Hospital
Each day in the run-up to Christmas last year, Annie delighted her family, friends and supporters by wearing a different Christmas-themed outfit, spreading smiles both in person and online.
With the funds she raised, Annie donated a television, play and charging equipment to the Children’s Unit and Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital along with some treats for the staff.
South Eastern Trust Hospital Play Specialist, Sharon Millar, expressed her thanks for the very kind donation.
She said: “Annie’s donation is just amazing. The television and play equipment will make a real difference to the children who are in hospital, helping to keep them entertained and distracted from their treatment.
"The treats for our staff were such a thoughtful touch too, it means a lot to us all.”