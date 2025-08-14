Little Annie brings smiles to children and staff in the Ulster Hospital

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 17:01 BST
Annie Fusco, who was born with Down’s Syndrome in 2024, has raised an incredible £3,000 through her heart-warming ‘25 Festive Outfits’ fundraiser.

Each day in the run-up to Christmas last year, Annie delighted her family, friends and supporters by wearing a different Christmas-themed outfit, spreading smiles both in person and online.

Most Popular

With the funds she raised, Annie donated a television, play and charging equipment to the Children’s Unit and Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital along with some treats for the staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Twins’ parents return to neonatal unit to donate portable pumps to support breas...
Annie and her parents with the play equipment along with staff from the Emergency Department in the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Annie and her parents with the play equipment along with staff from the Emergency Department in the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust Hospital Play Specialist, Sharon Millar, expressed her thanks for the very kind donation.

She said: “Annie’s donation is just amazing. The television and play equipment will make a real difference to the children who are in hospital, helping to keep them entertained and distracted from their treatment.

"The treats for our staff were such a thoughtful touch too, it means a lot to us all.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice