Twins’ parents return to neonatal unit to donate portable pumps to support breastfeeding mums
Marking one year of their breastfeeding journey, the couple’s portable breast pump donation will help make life easier for mums expressing milk for their babies.
Sarah explained: “I had started to pump from 28 weeks and for us, it was a long, tough breastfeeding journey.
"We were travelling 45 minutes each way from the hospital to the house, so getting the right pump for me was a big thing.
"Once I got the right pump, it made a huge difference.
"So we decided to purchase two portable pumps for the Unit to make things easier for mums who may have long journeys and need to express milk.”
Sarah also offered advice for other mums, saying: “Breastfeeding can be tough, so do not hold in your feelings. I used to keep a notepad or make notes on my phone at night if I was thinking about things, then ask Cathy Flinn, the Neonatal Breastfeeding Lead, the next morning.
“The support we received in the Unit was incredible. I have been a Neonatal Nurse for 10 years and I have never seen a team so amazing.
"We could not have got through the experience without Cathy, who was always at the end of the phone or there to help us.”
Sarah added: “It is the little things that make a huge difference and we hope these pumps will help other mums out there.”
South Eastern Trust Neonatal Breastfeeding Lead, Cathy Flinn, expressed her thanks and said: “Having these pumps will make a real difference to mums, allowing them to move around while expressing their milk.
"These pumps can be carried around, making the process much easier, especially for mums going on longer journeys.
“We generally ask mums to pump eight to ten times a day, including overnight, so being able to do this more comfortably is a real benefit.
“The donation of the portable pumps will help support mums to breastfeed at what can be an overwhelming and emotional time.”