Emergency medicine consultant goes to new heights to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

South Eastern Trust Emergency Medicine Consultant, Dr Ciaran McKenna, is preparing to swap his stethoscope for a parachute as he steadies his nerve to take on a 15,000ft skydive to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity.

As well as his work within the Ulster Hospital and Lagan Valley Hospital sites, Dr McKenna has been an integral part of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) since it was formed in 2017.

On Saturday September 6, along with colleague and Air Ambulance NI Pilot, Richard ‘Rich’ Steele, the daring duo will take to the skies and take the plunge at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh.

The September challenge will mark Dr McKenna’s third ascent to the skies with two previous skydives under his belt.

Dr Ciaran McKenna and Air Ambulance NI Pilot, Richard ‘Rich’ Steele who will be taking to the skies for the skydive on September 6. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The HEMS service continues to be a lifeline for communities across the region, offering critical care at scene, seven days a week, twelve hours a day, and is provided through a partnership of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with funding provided by DoH, and the Air Ambulance NI Charity.

“The skydive is part of our fundraising efforts to keep the service operational.” said Dr McKenna.

“The charity needs up to £3million of donations every year, to keep the helicopter in the air so that we can deliver our clinical services. We are very grateful to everyone who has donated so far.

“I have been involved with the Air Ambulance NI charity since the service was set up. I was inspired to take part in this fundraising effort because of the type of cases that we go to.

“I grew up in a farming background myself and I am very much aware of the risks across our population.

"Myself and the team have seen the vital work that HEMS provides and I am very happy to support that.”

Dr McKenna shared how he completed his first skydive when he was 18.

“I completed another one when I was in Australia on medical rotation and I am still quite nervous, it has been a while and I am now a fair bit older,” he added.

“We have every confidence in the Wild Geese Parachute Team, who will be with us and we will let gravity do its thing.

"We appreciate every pound that has been given so far.”