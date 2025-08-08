Health Visitor retires after four decades of dedication and commitment

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Public Health Nursing colleagues in the South Eastern Trust have bid a fond farewell to Anne Tumelty, a highly respected Health Visitor, as she begins her retirement.

Anne’s career in healthcare began in 1981 when she commenced her training as a Children’s Nurse.

She worked in children’s surgery for many years before moving into education, teaching Health & Social Care at the South Eastern Regional College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2012, Anne joined the Public Health Nursing Team as a Public Health Staff Nurse in the Down Sector.

Anne Tumelty, a highly respected Health Visitor, begins her retirement. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Anne Tumelty, a highly respected Health Visitor, begins her retirement. Pic credit: SEHSCT
placeholder image
Read More
Praise for midwifery team as new breastfeeding support group is launched

Her passion for supporting families inspired her to return to university to study and qualify as a Health Visitor, fulfilling a long-held ambition.

Throughout her career, Anne has worked in both the Lisburn and Downpatrick Health Visiting Teams.

Head of Service for Public Health Nursing, Helen Leigh, said: “Anne’s dedication, warmth and professionalism have left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the families she has supported.”

Related topics:Social care
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice