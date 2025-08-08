Health Visitor retires after four decades of dedication and commitment

Public Health Nursing colleagues in the South Eastern Trust have bid a fond farewell to Anne Tumelty, a highly respected Health Visitor, as she begins her retirement.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne’s career in healthcare began in 1981 when she commenced her training as a Children’s Nurse.

She worked in children’s surgery for many years before moving into education, teaching Health & Social Care at the South Eastern Regional College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012, Anne joined the Public Health Nursing Team as a Public Health Staff Nurse in the Down Sector.

Anne Tumelty, a highly respected Health Visitor, begins her retirement. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Her passion for supporting families inspired her to return to university to study and qualify as a Health Visitor, fulfilling a long-held ambition.

Throughout her career, Anne has worked in both the Lisburn and Downpatrick Health Visiting Teams.

Head of Service for Public Health Nursing, Helen Leigh, said: “Anne’s dedication, warmth and professionalism have left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the families she has supported.”