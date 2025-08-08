Health Visitor retires after four decades of dedication and commitment
Anne’s career in healthcare began in 1981 when she commenced her training as a Children’s Nurse.
She worked in children’s surgery for many years before moving into education, teaching Health & Social Care at the South Eastern Regional College.
In 2012, Anne joined the Public Health Nursing Team as a Public Health Staff Nurse in the Down Sector.
Her passion for supporting families inspired her to return to university to study and qualify as a Health Visitor, fulfilling a long-held ambition.
Throughout her career, Anne has worked in both the Lisburn and Downpatrick Health Visiting Teams.
Head of Service for Public Health Nursing, Helen Leigh, said: “Anne’s dedication, warmth and professionalism have left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the families she has supported.”