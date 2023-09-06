Register
Emerge Counselling Services moves to bigger premises thanks to support from flute band

Emerge Counselling Services, a suicide and self-harm prevention centre which opened in 2019, has proven to be so popular that it has moved to bigger premises in the city, thanks to support from Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
“My cousin, Georgina took her own life 14 years ago and since then, I have trained to be a qualified counsellor and opened Emerge Counselling Services on Monday March 25, 2019,” explained Samantha Evans.

"From opening with four qualified counsellors, we now have a team of 68 volunteers, 14 qualified counsellors, 16 student counsellors, four art therapists and others who help with reception, admin, fundraising and events.

"We have grown exponentially due to the demand for our services. We see on average 130 clients per week.

Emerge Counselling Services receives a welcome donation from Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band. Pic credit: Emerge Counselling ServicesEmerge Counselling Services receives a welcome donation from Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band. Pic credit: Emerge Counselling Services
“We are all volunteers looking to give back to the community and it is the community who funds us.

"Due to demand and growth, we are having to move to a new building which will set us up for many years to come, however there is a lot of work to be done before we can move in.”

The charity doesn’t receive government funding and relies on support from the local community.

“It was with thanks to Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band that we received our first donation for new build for £3720.72 which brings us to the total of £16,610.92.

“They lead the way in community spirit, and we are thrilled to have them support Emerge.

"We thank every member involved and everyone who contributed at their events.”