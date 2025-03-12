Emma bravely shares ovarian cancer journey to help others

To mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Emma Whitehead is courageously telling her story to highlight the importance of early detection and seeking medical advice.

Already in recovery from Breast Cancer, Emma began experiencing symptoms in December 2023, including bleeding and bloating.

Following a visit to her GP, she was referred for further investigations, which led to the discovery of a cyst. Doctors informed her that she would require a hysterectomy and the removal of her ovaries.

Emma, who is a keen stitcher and embroiderer, explained: "I had my hysterectomy in June 2024 and when they tested the tissue, the results confirmed that I had cancer.

Emma, pictured with her pet cat 'Sox', is sharing her cancer journey to mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I am very lucky in a way because it was caught at an early stage. Sometimes, people only find out at a much later stage and that can make things very difficult. I was so lucky that the initial Consultant was on the ball and found it."

Her journey, however, did not end there. "I was then told I would need another operation, which was carried out in mid-August 2024,” she continued.

"It was challenging because I was still recovering from my first surgery.

"It was a very difficult time for me, as my mum was unwell, my partner was also facing health issues and I was dealing with two Oncologists, one for Breast Cancer and another for Ovarian Cancer."

During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Emma is encouraging women to get help as early as possible if they suspect something is wrong. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Discussing her treatment plan, Emma sharedL: "When I met the Oncologist, she explained that the type of Ovarian Cancer I had did not necessarily require Chemotherapy.

"Having undergone Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer, I knew how tough it could be.

"The option was there, but they did not recommend it. That was a lifeline. I was greatly relieved and decided not to have Chemotherapy.

"Instead, I am now on a 'watch and wait' approach, with a CT scan every year and blood tests every quarter."

Reflecting on her symptoms, Emma noted: "I experienced a lot of bloating while waiting for surgery. My cyst was large, but I have heard of others with even bigger cysts.

"Interestingly, my CA125 blood test wasn't raised, yet I still had cancer, so it is always important not to rely just on that test, especially when you have symptoms.”

South Eastern Trust, Gynaecology Oncology Nurse, Fiona Rice stressed: "Emma's story is a powerful reminder of the importance of listening to your body, acting on symptoms and advocating for your own health.

"The symptoms of Ovarian Cancer can be difficult to recognise, particularly in the early stages of the disease.

"Early symptoms can include those similar to Irritable Bowel Syndrome or Pre-Menstrual Syndrome, for example persistent bloating, difficulty eating, feeling full quickly and persistent abdominal and pelvic pain.

"Other symptoms can include loss of appetite, indigestion, nausea, pain on intercourse, increased abdominal size, urinary and bowel habit changes, shortness of breath, lower back pain, tiredness and abnormal vaginal bleeding."

Encouraging others to be proactive about their health, Emma added: "A cancer diagnosis is scary, but often, the fear before the diagnosis is worse.

"Once you know what you're dealing with, you'll find that you are more able to cope.

"There are pathways, support systems and people to help you through it."