Esteemed laboratory manager retires after four decades of dedicated service

After an incredible 43 years of service in Health & Social Care, South Eastern Trust Laboratory Manager, Raymond Gamble has officially retired.

Raymond began his distinguished career as a Biomedical Scientist in the Royal Victoria Hospital in September 1982.

Over the years, he progressed to the role of Section Head in Clinical Biochemistry, demonstrating outstanding expertise, leadership and commitment to laboratory science.

In December 2011, Raymond brought his wealth of knowledge and experience to the South Eastern Trust, taking up the post of Laboratory Manager in the Ulster Hospital.

Raymond celebrates his retirement with his family, including granddaughter Penny. Pic credit: SEHSCT

To mark his retirement, Raymond’s family and colleagues gathered for a special celebration, reflecting on his remarkable contribution to laboratory services over the past four decades.

Looking forward to retirement, Raymond said: “I have so many special memories working within the Trust, the people I have met along the way have been amazing. I am looking forward to the change of direction and being able to spend more time with my family.”

South Eastern Trust Director of Surgery, Elective Care and Maternity Services, Maggie Parks said: “Raymond will be greatly missed by many across the Trust and I would like to wish him well in his retirement.”

Consultant Chemical Pathologist, Dr Kathryn Ryan added: “Raymond has had a significant impact on developing our regional working over the years and has always remained patient focussed.

"Raymond is above all a people person. Raymond will leave the Ulster Labs in good hands. He taught us well.

“On behalf of the Laboratory Team, I would like to wish Raymond a very happy retirement, it is so richly deserved.”