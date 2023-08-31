Executive needed now to help tackle chronic health waiting lists - Dillon

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said an Executive is needed now to work together to help tackle chronic health waiting lists.

Responding to the Department of Health’s latest waiting time figures, Linda Dillon said:

“Every one of these figures represents a person suffering as a result of the continuation of long waiting times for patients being diagnosed and beginning treatment which is putting them at further risk.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

“This is distressing for patients and their families as life impacting health problems are not being addressed, and in the worst cases resulting in a terminal prognosis.

“Some patients are stuck for months and years on chronic waiting lists for important procedures and treatment and they cannot wait, urgent action is needed to support them quickly.