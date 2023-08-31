Register
Cookstown man accused of murdering Cornelius O’Neill in ‘unprovoked attack’

A South Derry man was allegedly attacked with a large knife and stabbed to death in front of his partner in an unprovoked attack, a court was told today.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:26 BST

Jason Tyrone Spence (33) from Millburn Street, Cookstown, is charged with murdering Cornelius O'Neill at Kilrea on Tuesday, August 29.

A detective sergeant told Londonderry Magistrates Court he could connect the defendant to the charge.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has a history of paranoid schizophrenia and asked for an assessment to be carried out before making a bail application.

Cornelius O'Neill who died as a result of a stabbing at Kilrea on Tuesday. Credit: O'Neill familyCornelius O'Neill who died as a result of a stabbing at Kilrea on Tuesday. Credit: O'Neill family
The detective sergeant said Ambulance crew and doctors had worked on Mr O'Neill at the scene but he died.

He said police had CCTV evidence from properties close by and the defendant was later arrested in the Cookstown area, and was “unresponsive” during interview.

Describing it as a "very tragic incident", District Judge Barney McElholm ordered an assessment and remanded Spence in custody to appear by videolink at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on September 20.