Detectives name Kilrea stabbing victim as 56-year-old Cornelius O’Neill
Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.
“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. At this stage, we are not looking for any other suspects.
“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.”
Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake has said the local community is in shock following the death.
Councillor McPeake said: “The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace. My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.
"I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.
“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”