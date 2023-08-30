Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Detectives name Kilrea stabbing victim as 56-year-old Cornelius O’Neill

Police have named the man stabbed in Kilrea on Tuesday afternoon as 56-year-old Cornelius O'Neill.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Popular
Stabbing victim Cornelius O’Neill, who came from the Kilrea area. Credit: FamilyStabbing victim Cornelius O’Neill, who came from the Kilrea area. Credit: Family
Stabbing victim Cornelius O’Neill, who came from the Kilrea area. Credit: Family

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. At this stage, we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/kilrea-murder-investigation-lau...

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake has said the local community is in shock following the death.

Councillor McPeake said: “The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace. My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

"I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.

“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”