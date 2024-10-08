Explore opportunities at the nursing & midwifery open day in the South Eastern Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you interested in developing a wide range of skills and expertise in Nursing and Midwifery for a rewarding career that offers endless opportunities for growth and improve patients’ health and wellbeing? Then go along to the South Eastern Trust’s Nursing and Midwifery Autumn Open Day which will take place on Saturday October 12 from 10am – 2pm in Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

If you are a school leaver thinking of a job in the Health Service and wondering what the different routes are, or you are a University Pre-Reg thinking of applying to the regional streamlining process, or you are thinking of applying to the Senior Nursing Assistant recruitment advert, go along and grab a coffee and a chat with senior nurses about what clinical area might suit you best.

On the day you will have a chance to hear from staff in operational areas right across the organisation and learn about how you can be supported in your nursing & midwifery career within the Trust.

Staff from Paediatrics, Midwifery, Mental Health, Learning Disability and Adult nursing will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. There will also be the opportunity to see what support is offered as a newly qualified nurse and the opportunities for career development.

Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin encourages anyone interested in a career in nursing or midwifery to go along to the Trust open day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin said: “We are delighted to welcome prospective students to our Autumn Nursing and Midwifery Open Day.

"This event offers a fantastic opportunity to explore the rewarding careers in Nursing and Midwifery, meet our dedicated staff and learn more about the training and support we provide.”

Further information can be obtained by emailing [email protected].