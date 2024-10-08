Explore opportunities at the nursing & midwifery open day in the South Eastern Trust
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you are a school leaver thinking of a job in the Health Service and wondering what the different routes are, or you are a University Pre-Reg thinking of applying to the regional streamlining process, or you are thinking of applying to the Senior Nursing Assistant recruitment advert, go along and grab a coffee and a chat with senior nurses about what clinical area might suit you best.
On the day you will have a chance to hear from staff in operational areas right across the organisation and learn about how you can be supported in your nursing & midwifery career within the Trust.
Staff from Paediatrics, Midwifery, Mental Health, Learning Disability and Adult nursing will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. There will also be the opportunity to see what support is offered as a newly qualified nurse and the opportunities for career development.
Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin said: “We are delighted to welcome prospective students to our Autumn Nursing and Midwifery Open Day.
"This event offers a fantastic opportunity to explore the rewarding careers in Nursing and Midwifery, meet our dedicated staff and learn more about the training and support we provide.”
Further information can be obtained by emailing [email protected].