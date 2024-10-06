The importance of recognising and treating anaphylaxis as part of anaphylaxis awareness week
Highlighting Anaphylaxis Awareness Week, Dr McConnell explains how important it is to recognise the signs of anaphylaxis how to treat it and not to hesitate if you think you or your child needs their adrenaline, ‘Epi Pen or JEXT pen’.
Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. It can happen seconds or minutes after you've been exposed to something you're allergic to. Peanuts or bee stings are examples. In anaphylaxis, the immune system releases a flood of chemicals that can cause the body to go into shock.
Dr McConnell highlighted her anaphylaxis journey explaining: “As a fellow allergy sufferer with anaphylaxis to nuts I understand the burden that it can have on a young person and adult.
"I was around seven years of age when I went to a birthday party and I accidentally ate a bun which contained peanut, I had only a small crumb of it and immediately developed hives, an itchy throat and breathing difficulty.
“It is so important to recognise these signs and not hesitate if you think you or our child needs their adrenaline pen.
"Later on in life I did experience another instance of anaphylaxis and at the time I did feel embarrassed that I had accidentally eaten something with nuts in it. I tried to play down my symptoms and I got quite wheezy and needed the Epi Pen.
“I always carry my Epi Pen and my antihistamines. I want children to enjoy life and not feel excluded just because they have a life threatening allergy.”
Dr McConnell stressed the importance of recognising the signs of anaphylaxis.
The advice is to carry two pens at all times as there are times when you may need another.
“The most important message is to know when and how to give adrenaline by recognising the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis,” added Dr McConnell. “Rates of anaphylaxis have risen but rates of death have not.”