Trust launches regional ‘My Care’ app putting health in patients’ hands
The Trust was proud to be the first Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland to launch the new Regional digital patient health care record system, encompass, in November 2023.
This digital transformation has led to the launch of the My Care patient portal, which allows patients to view information about their digital medical record.
It is free and it is optional to use.
22,000 people in the Trust are already using the My Care patient portal, which gives patients and service users access to some of their healthcare information on their digital devices, via an app or web browser.
The Director of the South Eastern Trust who spearheaded My Care, Lyn Preece, said: “The Trust is incredibly proud and privileged to be part of the launch of My Care.
"It has huge benefits for patients, offering instant and secure access to your medical records, appointments and care, anytime and anywhere. It literally puts your health in your hands.”
Anyone using My Care may also permit proxy access to third parties, such as a carer or family member to help them manage their care.
Patients can continue to receive traditional communications, such as appointment letters, as well as using My Care.
The Chief Nursing and Midwifery lead for encompass in the South Eastern Trust, Angela Reed explained: “My Care offers real opportunities for closer partnerships with patients and service users in the delivery of their health and social care services.”