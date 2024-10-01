Trust launches regional ‘My Care’ app putting health in patients’ hands

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
The South Eastern Health Trust has taken the next significant step in its ‘encompass’ journey, by launching a new app for patients.

The Trust was proud to be the first Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland to launch the new Regional digital patient health care record system, encompass, in November 2023.

This digital transformation has led to the launch of the My Care patient portal, which allows patients to view information about their digital medical record.

It is free and it is optional to use.

Stephen Rose (Digital Safety Officer), Angela Reed (Chief Nursing & Midwifery Lead), Lyn Preece (Director), Darren Henderson (Asst. Director Information Technology), Joan Smith (Service User) & Kathryn McGarrigle (Senior Professional Digital Safety Officer) at the launch of the My Care app. Pic credit: SEHSCTStephen Rose (Digital Safety Officer), Angela Reed (Chief Nursing & Midwifery Lead), Lyn Preece (Director), Darren Henderson (Asst. Director Information Technology), Joan Smith (Service User) & Kathryn McGarrigle (Senior Professional Digital Safety Officer) at the launch of the My Care app. Pic credit: SEHSCT
22,000 people in the Trust are already using the My Care patient portal, which gives patients and service users access to some of their healthcare information on their digital devices, via an app or web browser.

The Director of the South Eastern Trust who spearheaded My Care, Lyn Preece, said: “The Trust is incredibly proud and privileged to be part of the launch of My Care.

"It has huge benefits for patients, offering instant and secure access to your medical records, appointments and care, anytime and anywhere. It literally puts your health in your hands.”

Anyone using My Care may also permit proxy access to third parties, such as a carer or family member to help them manage their care.

Patients can continue to receive traditional communications, such as appointment letters, as well as using My Care.

The Chief Nursing and Midwifery lead for encompass in the South Eastern Trust, Angela Reed explained: “My Care offers real opportunities for closer partnerships with patients and service users in the delivery of their health and social care services.”

