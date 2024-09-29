Ulster Hospital’s intensive care unit receives generous donation from Belfast marathon relay team
Sales Executive Lauren Murray and colleagues raised a mammoth £3,322 as part of eight relay teams, who took part in the annual race, after Lauren’s mum Julie passed away in June 2023.
Lauren said: “I can’t thank the ICU staff enough for the care provided to my mum Julie.
"Everything was so dignified and the staff went above and beyond to care for all of us while we were with mum in her final hours.”
Lauren and her work colleagues thanked all who contributed to their fundraising drive.
Intensive Care Unit Manager Pamela Gordon said: “The Intensive Care Unit is so grateful for this generous donation, which will allow us to purchase items for both patients and their relatives.”