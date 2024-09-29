Ulster Hospital’s intensive care unit receives generous donation from Belfast marathon relay team

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff from Charles Hurst laced up and clocked up the miles during the recent Belfast City marathon to raise funds for the Ulster Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in memory of one of its staff members’ late mother.

Sales Executive Lauren Murray and colleagues raised a mammoth £3,322 as part of eight relay teams, who took part in the annual race, after Lauren’s mum Julie passed away in June 2023.

Lauren said: “I can’t thank the ICU staff enough for the care provided to my mum Julie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everything was so dignified and the staff went above and beyond to care for all of us while we were with mum in her final hours.”

L-R Charles Hurst Service Manager Wallace McFall, ICU Lead Nurse Shauna Lynam, Lauren Murray, ICU Manager Pamela Gordon and David Ritchie (Specialist Service Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCTL-R Charles Hurst Service Manager Wallace McFall, ICU Lead Nurse Shauna Lynam, Lauren Murray, ICU Manager Pamela Gordon and David Ritchie (Specialist Service Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCT
L-R Charles Hurst Service Manager Wallace McFall, ICU Lead Nurse Shauna Lynam, Lauren Murray, ICU Manager Pamela Gordon and David Ritchie (Specialist Service Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCT
Read More
Members of Probus Club of Lisburn show their support for Horatio’s Garden charit...

Lauren and her work colleagues thanked all who contributed to their fundraising drive.

Intensive Care Unit Manager Pamela Gordon said: “The Intensive Care Unit is so grateful for this generous donation, which will allow us to purchase items for both patients and their relatives.”

Related topics:BelfastIntensive Care Unit