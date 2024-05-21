Family and friends come together to raise over £10,000 in memory of Lisburn man Jamie Blackwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family and friends of Lisburn man Jamie Blackwood, who sadly took his own life last year, have said a massive thank you to everyone who has supported their recent fundraising events, which have raised an amazing £10,780 for the suicide charity Papyrus.

When Jamie died his mum Victoria, as well as his friends and family, were determined to do something to help raise awareness of suicide and educate both teachers and young people about the impact it can have on those left behind.

Originally Victoria hoped to raise £1000 for the charity but the amount raised surpassed all expectations thanks to the invaluable support of family, friends, and the local community.

Earlier this year 50 of Jamie’s friends put their best foot forward and climbed the Stairway to Heaven in Fermanagh, climbing up 450 steps to the 666m summit.

Friends and family of Jamie Blackwood climbed the Stairway to Heaven in Fermanagh to raise money for charity in his memory, Pic contributed by Victoria Blackwood

Victoria was really pleased with the turn out for the event and the enthusiasm shown by Jamie’s friends from all walks of life, who helped to raise over £4,200 on the day.

She said: “The walk was brilliant. I was so surprised when so many people turned up and now they want to do it every year.

“It was a very, very cold day but it was really good. There were friends of Jamie’s there from different parts of his life. Everybody was so enthusiastic and sharing stories about Jamie.”

Not wanting to be left out, Victoria’s colleagues at the Bleu Hair Company in Moira asked if they could help to raise money as well.

So stylists old and new came together one Saturday for a charity blow dry day.

With nibbles and prosecco on hand, customers enjoyed a pampering blow dry and donated £20 to the charity.

The event raised £2,600 for Papyrus.

"We didn’t even plan to have the blow dry at first,” Victoria explained. “I’ve worked with some of these stylists for 30 years and they wanted to do their bit to help out.

A fantastic fundraising event at Lisburn Rugby Club in memory of Lisburn man Jamie Blackwood brought the total raised for suicide charity Papyrus to over £10,000. Pic contributed by Victoria Blackwood

“We asked businesses in Moira for vouchers and ballot prizes and everyone was so great at helping us.”

The last big fundraising event was held at Lisburn Rugby Club. With DJs, ballot prizes which were handed out by local drag queens, and a talented singer, it was a night of great entertainment which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

"There were lots of ballots on the night from local businesses and the prizes were brilliant,” Victoria continued.

"When I started I thought if I raised even a couple of grand it would be great.”

A fundraising event at Lisburn Rugby Club in memory of Jamie Blackwood and his friend Lee. Pic contributed by Victoria Blackwood

The final event brought the total raised to an amazing £10,780.

Victoria said it was important to her that the money was used by the charity to educate children and teachers in local schools, including Jamie’s own schools Pond Park Primary and Laurelhill Community College.

“I don’t want other people to have to go through this,” Victoria said. “I am never going to be the same again.

“We looked around at a few charities but I wanted to make sure the money stayed in Northern Ireland.

"I want to get awareness into schools. The charity have said they will use the money to go into local schools and train teachers.

“Suicide isn’t talked about enough. People are scared to say the word but it needs to be said.

"The suicide rate here is terrible and I want the money to stay in Northern Ireland.

"I want people not to be afraid to talk about suicide. Kids need to know about it and the after effect, how families are left and how it breaks families.

"I want the charity to go into schools and talk to teachers and pupils about suicide.”

Victoria is also hoping that trees will be planted at Pond Park Primary School later this year in memory of Jamie and his friend, who also took his own life last year.

Victoria would like to said a huge thank you to everyone who helped, donated, and supported the fundraising drive, and in particular Jamie’s sister Mia Blackwood, Brooklyn Roe, and Jamie’s girlfriend Leah Birtles, who helped to plan everything and pull it all together.

"I really want to thank everybody who helped and supported us,” added Victoria. “I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Caroline King, Northern Ireland Area Manager for the charity Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, thanked the Blackwood family and everyone who took part in the fundraising events for their invaluable donations and support.

She said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Victoria and all the Blackwood family and friends for raising so much money and awareness of the work we do.

“Fundraising helps us to continue giving hope to young people who are struggling with life.

“Generous donations help to pay for potentially life-saving calls, texts and emails to our confidential HOPELINE247 service, which offers support and advice to young people and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

“Funding also helps Papyrus to engage with local communities and volunteers in suicide prevention projects and supports the training we deliver to individuals and groups, equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

“We believe that many young suicides are preventable and together we can all help to keep our communities suicide-safe.”