Family make a kind donation to Saintfield health centre in memory of a loved one

A Saintfield family have kindly donated a new syringe driver to their local health centre in memory of the late Robert Quigg.

Robert’s wife, Andrea and his sister, Liz recently presented the syringe driver to the District Nursing team at Saintfield Health Centre to show appreciation to all of the team, for the brilliant care and support that was provided to Robert and his family.

Syringe drivers are a specialist piece of equipment which are often used to give someone who is receiving end of life care as it is the easiest way to give them medicines they need to make them feel comfortable.

(L to R) Community Staff Nurse, Kelly Fitzsimons, Senior Health Care Assistant, Susan Jones, Community Staff Nurse, Elaine Cleland, District Nurse, Lee-Anne Dick and Senior Community Staff Nurse, Jenny White (far right). At the Front (L to R) Robert Quigg’s wife, Andrea and sister, Liz.

