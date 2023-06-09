Family make a kind donation to Saintfield health centre in memory of a loved one

Robert’s wife, Andrea and his sister, Liz recently presented the syringe driver to the District Nursing team at Saintfield Health Centre to show appreciation to all of the team, for the brilliant care and support that was provided to Robert and his family.
Syringe drivers are a specialist piece of equipment which are often used to give someone who is receiving end of life care as it is the easiest way to give them medicines they need to make them feel comfortable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Senior Community Staff Nurse, Jenny White expressed her thanks to Robert’s family and said, “This invaluable piece of equipment will help district nurses to provide a high standard of palliative care to patients in the community. This will make a real difference to so many lives.”