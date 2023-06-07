Miss NI finalist plays her part in raising £73,000 to support the fight against heart disease

Miss Northern Ireland 2023 finalist, Gaby Johnston from Lisburn, got all dressed up recently to take part in the recent Red Dress Fun Run in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Gaby was determined to take part in the annual event, which raised £73,000 for the charity, following the death of her father last year.

“I decided to take part with my mummy Joanne and my sister Janine in memory of my daddy,” explained Gaby.

"He passed away last year at just 50 years old from a heart related condition.

Gaby took part in this year’s Red Dress Fun Run alongside her mum Joanne (middle) and sister Janine (left), in memory of her dad who sadly passed away at just 50 years old from a heart related condition.

“I was living in Spain at the time and mummy phoned one morning to say daddy thought he was having a heart attack. He wasn't sure as he didn’t really know what the signs were.

"He had a very sore arm and after a lot of convincing from mummy he finally went to the hospital. They confirmed he had had a heart attack and said he would need triple bypass surgery. He couldn't leave the hospital before the operation. There was a six-week waiting list but after four weeks at Lagan Valley Hospital he had another heart attack.

“I then came home from Spain and daddy suffered a further heart attack. The doctors said they couldn’t wait any longer, the bypass surgery was now not an option, and they would have to put stents in right away.

"Daddy had the stents surgery and two days later he was allowed home. He was glad to get back to some sort of normality after so many weeks in hospital. Tragically, he passed away the next day.”

Gaby and her sister, Janine, at this year’s Red Dress Fun Run with their dogs, one of whom won the Best Dressed Dog competition.

Gabby continued: “Mummy found him early that morning. It was just such a terrible shock because only 24 hours earlier we were told he was ok to go home. It has been such a tremendous loss to our family and everyone that knew daddy.

“The coroner’s report came back a few weeks ago and it found daddy had ischaemic heart disease, also known as coronary heart disease. He didn’t know this, so it has all been a big shock. We have since found out that heart disease runs in the family - daddy’s father died of a heart attack and my uncle found out he has an enlarged heart.

"This all came to light after daddy passed away, but he showed no signs or symptoms of being unwell. He would never have thought heart disease was something he needed to worry about. That is why raising awareness of heart health and the fact that heart problems can affect anyone has become so important to me.”

The Red Dress Fun Run presented the perfect opportunity for Gaby to start doing just that and her involvement has since led to a great partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

“The Red Dress Fun Run was brilliant,” Gaby continued. “The weather was amazing for February with the sun shining, people were dressed up and many had brought their dogs. One of my dogs actually won the Best Dressed Dog competition in her red tutu! There was a fantastic atmosphere, and I would whole-heartedly recommend taking part in it next year.”