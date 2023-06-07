Grandmother shares moving poem during special service at Lisburn's Garden of Reflection

The area is designed as a quiet space to remember babies who have been born asleep, lost through miscarriage and neonatal death, as well as young people under 18.
The names of loved ones lost are engraved on the benches with the Garden. It is open to the public all year round so that anyone can visit for a moment of quiet reflection.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The service in the Garden of Reflection was held on May 30 and was led by then Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and his chaplain, Rev Roger Higginson.
Trevor and Julie Kirkwood’s daughter Kirsty lost her son Alex in 2016, aged just five hours. The family was instrumental in helping to establish the Garden of Reflection alongside the Council.
Julie Kirkwood read a poem at the service which she wrote herself, called ‘Forget me not’.
Forget me not
For I’m still here
I’m the wind in the air
I’m the breeze in your ear
I’m the warmth on your skin on a sunny day
I’m the laughter amongst children when they play
I’m beside you when you look up to the sky
Together we watch the clouds float by
I know you’re sad
I watch you cry
It’s me that helps you wipe the tears from your eye
I have wonderful angels
Who surround me with their love
They are also watching and guiding you from above
So Forget me not
Please don’t cry
Remember it’s, ‘see you later’
And ‘not goodbye’