Family praise ‘fantastic’ nurse who is supporting young woman with learning disabilities

The family of a young woman with learning disabilities has thanked ‘fantastic’ nurse for all of her care and support.

South Eastern Trust Learning Disability Acute Liaison Nurse Paula McIIwaine has been supporting Maria Devenny Valadez and her family since Maria was admitted to the Ulster Hospital a month ago.

Maria loves music, animals and especially hand and feet massages. The 24-year-old is non-verbal and has learning disabilities. The family have described Paula and her support to them and Maria as, “A bit of a safety net.”

Maria’s mother Ana shared how Paula has been, “extremely helpful” to them.

South Eastern Trust Learning Disability Acute Liaison Nurse Paula McIIwaine, Maria Devenny Valadez and Mum Ana. Pic credit: SEHSCT

A Makaton tutor, Ana added how she is teaching the language programme to staff as and when she can as the family wait for Maria to be discharged.

“It is good to know, for us as a family, that Paula is here,” she said. “Paula has been fantastic.”

Paula explained how, as part of her role, she supports people with a learning disability when they attend the ED (Emergency Department) or hospital setting.

“The experience of hospital can be difficult for most people but for people with a learning disability, it presents more of a challenge,” she said.

"Their learning disability may be unseen. That person may have difficulty with the sensory aspect of hospital and it can prove an overwhelming, stressful experience. Having a Learning Disability Acute Liaison Nurse in place adds great value to that person’s hospital journey.

“Each person, you or I, are all different, we are all individual and have different needs that is the same for a person with a learning disability. We make sure that the care we give is patient centred at all times.”

“I feel very privileged to be a Learning Disability Nurse,” Paula added.

"To see someone at their most vulnerable and to go with them, through what can be at times anxious procedures or being able to accompany them through that x-ray, CT scan or Colonoscopy procedure is a privilege.

“The care I have seen in this hospital has been excellent.

"The staff are kind, they are compassionate. I love being a part of that.”