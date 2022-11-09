Family raise a staggering £8,600 for Lisburn based charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

The significant donation was raised through the ‘Drumnabreeze House Open Garden’ event which took place over a weekend in August.

Sam and Hilary Thompson, along with family and friends decided to support Air Ambulance NI after their son Alexander required the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services team after a motorcross accident.

Alexander has recovered well from his injuries and back to enjoying family life with his wife and daughter, along with work life in the family business Thompson Leisure.

Pictured from L-R: Gail Briggs, Elaine McIntyre, Alexander Thompson, Jessica Thompson, Arabella Thompson, Sam Thompson and Hilary Thompson

The open garden event was a massive success which had plenty of support from the public and businesses alike.

The Thompson family would like to thank everyone who supported them and donated as they raised money for this life-saving service, which will go towards helping someone else who critically needs it most.

The charity Air Ambulance NI (AANI), in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency prehospital care direct to the casualty, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

From inception to November 2022, the medical crew have been tasked over 3,000 times.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial.

Regional Fundraising Coordinator for AANI Amy Henshaw commented: “Thank you sincerely to the Thompson family for organising this unique fundraiser which allowed people to enjoy the wonderful summer gardens at Drumnabreeze House.

"Currently, the HEMS team are tasked on average twice a day, and because of these exceptional funds a further three individuals will be able to receive urgent and life-saving critical care.”