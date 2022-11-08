Entertainer Trevor Kelly’s musical evening funds the next air ambulance patient

Trevor was inspired to help the local charity following an accident his wife Elizabeth had in 2018, when she was kicked by a horse whilst walking in the Mourne Mountains. Elizabeth suffered a catalogue of injuries and has had life-changing injuries, but has come a long was in her recovery.

Trevor explained: “Elizabeth and I felt we wanted to give something back to the charity service that helped her when she needed it. I was able to bring together friends from the music industry and we raised funds from ticket entry as well as a raffle. It’s nice to think that the funds will help a future patient.

"I would say a very special thank you to the performers, who gave their services completely free of any charge, May McFetridge, Davy Hamilton, George Jones and the band Trevor Buchanan and Alan Howe.”

Trevor Kelly presents the money raised at a recent evening of entertainment to Air Ambulance NI

The total raised was £2,655.56, Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity said, “We are so grateful to Trevor, Elizabeth and all who contributed to the evening and this wonderful total. It is only with continued support of the public that the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is able to continue providing critical care at scene for the most critically ill in Northern Ireland.”

