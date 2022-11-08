Ruth Graham was presented with the Lisnagarvey Silver Quaich Bowl. This was awarded to Ruth by the Lisnagarvey Area in recognition of her many years of dedicated service, not only to Crumlin WI and the Area, but also to the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland.

The meeting was then handed over to Adele and Alex, who are both At Home consultants for the Body Shop. Adele outlined the background to the brand, whose products are all ethically sourced, not tested on animals and contain all natural ingredients. After introducing some of the most popular products, the ladies were free to browse and try the many items on display.

Adele and Alex were happy to answer queries and give skincare advice. During supper (Hallowe’en apple tart), many ladies took the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping or simply indulge themselves. Everyone also received a bag of samples and treats.

The lively meeting then concluded with more prizes. Hazel Campbell received trophies for her successes in the recent WI Festival of the Spoken Word : the Phillipine McCoy trophy for humorous verse and the Aileen Chapman trophy for a poem written by a WI member.

The competition was won by Elizabeth Mackey and the winner of the ballot was Irene Parker.

Finally, the Institute was delighted and encouraged to welcome three new members who had obviously enjoyed the fun and friendly atmosphere of their first visit to WI.