Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee holds annual lecture evening in memory of local inventor
A special event was held recently in Hillsborough Village Centre to celebrate the life of local inventor Harry Ferguson.
During the evening, a cheque for £4050 was presented to Knockevin PSA. the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee’s (HFCC) chosen charity for the year.
The money was raised as a result of a tractor run in May 2022 held by HFCC in conjunction with Friends of Ferguson (FOFH), a tractor run in August by HFCC and the lecture night which resulted in the group giving an additional cheque for £500..
The George Cromie Bursary Award is handed out by HFCC each year and is sponsored by Advanced Fasteners. The South Eastern Regional College nominate an apprentice engineer for the award and this year the winner was Jacob Redmond,
Most Popular
The guest speakers were John Barron who told the story of the merger of Ferguson and Massey Harris, and Robert Kidd told a few life stories of being a mechanic and showed one of his collection of films.
Advertisement