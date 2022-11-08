Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee holds annual lecture evening in memory of local inventor

During the evening, a cheque for £4050 was presented to Knockevin PSA. the Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee’s (HFCC) chosen charity for the year.

The money was raised as a result of a tractor run in May 2022 held by HFCC in conjunction with Friends of Ferguson (FOFH), a tractor run in August by HFCC and the lecture night which resulted in the group giving an additional cheque for £500..

The George Cromie Bursary Award is handed out by HFCC each year and is sponsored by Advanced Fasteners. The South Eastern Regional College nominate an apprentice engineer for the award and this year the winner was Jacob Redmond,

David and Mavis Poots HFCC, Laura Gilchrist and her son Harry Knockevin Special School PSA and Robert Kerr HFCC Chairman

The gust speakers at the lecture night were John Barron who told the story of the merger of Ferguson and Massey Harris titled the Good the Bad and the Ugly. Robert Kidd told a few life stories of being a mechanic and showed one of his collection of films.

