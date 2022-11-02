The #LC_lovesChristmas programme offers plenty of family fun opportunities

There is something for everyone. The programme offers sparkle and festive fun with a variety of free events. It starts with the Christmas Switch On in Lisburn City Centre on November 17, which will see all the festive lights start to brighten up the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

There will also be a number of community-led events and Christmas Markets in Royal Hillsborough, Dundonald and Carryduff.

The magical Christmas at the Castle will return to Castle Gardens on November 23 and you can buy your tickets from Wednesday November 2. It will not disappoint as a family event.

Santa stops by the Mayor's Parlour to help Councillor Scott Carson launch the council's Christmas programme

The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson, welcomes the opportunities offered this year: “The council is offering a range of events for local families to attend from character walkabouts to movie days and pantomimes to musical events. Throughout the month of December there are plenty of chances for our children to meet Santa whether it be at the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum or a local community Christmas tree Switch On event.

“Our programme is supported by the great partnership working between us and our local businesses and community groups. There really is a true Christmas spirit in Lisburn & Castlereagh this year and together we can mark the occasion at what can be a very difficult time for people for a variety of reasons. The Lisburn Light Festival and Christmas markets offer increased trading opportunities for our local retailers and no doubt they will have plenty of festive offers available for shoppers and visitors.

“I look forward to seeing Lisburn & Castlereagh come alive with Christmas magic. I am grateful our events will help to support my Mayoral charities The Atlas Centre, Lisburn and Helping Hand, Charity to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. I hope everyone enjoys our 2022 Christmas programme.”

Full details of the #LC_lovesChristmas programme can be found at https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2022