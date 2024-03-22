Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will be hosted at Streamvale Farm, Dundonald and will take place on Sunday June 2, 2024 from 10am to 1pm.

The fun day will bring the siblings of these children together with their families and give them a chance to remember their siblings and play with other children dealing with the same grief.

The event is designed to be filled with fun to give these children the chance to make new friends and an opportunity to explore the farm, learn about the animals and take part in a range of farm based activities. including seed planting, creating beautiful artwork in memory of their sibling that have died.

Following the success of last year's event, the Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Parents' Focus Group has organised a farm fun day to try to bring together families whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth. Pic credit: SEHSCT

There will also be a 'Bubbles of Love' event, where they can send a 'bubble of love' to their loved one. The workstations will be manned by Trust Midwives, Gynae and Neonatal Nurses who are there to offer advice and support throughout the day.

Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt, who has organised the event with her colleague Jacqueline Dorrian, explained: "We are delighted to be rolling our family day out again this year, especially after the great success of last year.

"It is a special day for children who can spend time with their families, play and create memories of their siblings who have sadly passed away. Importantly it also gives them the opportunity to meet others who have been through a similar situation.

"We host an Annual Service of Remembrance every October during Baby Loss Awareness Week. As this service is for adults only, we have organised this particular event so children can come along with their parents to make memories together."

The Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Focus Group reaches out to try and help grieving parents and families and provides support to all parents who have been bereaved in the Ulster Hospital.

The group provides a forum for parents who have been bereaved through miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of their child.