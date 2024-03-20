Ulster Hospital welcomes special visitors from Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda
Kiwoko Hospital Leader Sam Oyirwoth, along with Pharmacist Shadrach Lukwago, were given a guided tour of the Ulster Hospital’s Pharmacy Dispensary. They also had the opportunity to see first-hand how pharmacy operates on the ward and they enjoyed a visit to the Day Procedure Unit and endoscopy theatre.
The visit is part of an ongoing partnership between Kiwoko Hospital and the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust which was formed in 2006. Staff within the Trust fundraise for the Hospital, sending disused equipment and arrange for medical teams to visit each year, bringing core skills and expertise.
Shadrach explained that in Kiwoko Hospital there are a total of just two Pharmacists. “What the Ulster Hospital has is complex compared to what we have in Kiwoko Hospital.”
Shadrach described the hospital visit as a “golden opportunity.”
“There is a lot we can learn from here, the Ulster Hospital is far ahead of Kiwoko Hospital.”
Kiwoko Hospital leader Sam added that the visit had been a “great experience.”
Sam added: “What we have seen is a good example as we aim for the future. This is where we should be going. We have witnessed teams learning and working together. This is much better than theory.
"This visit gives us an idea of what we can do and is key in terms of how Kiwoko Hospital can benefit. The working relationships here are amazing. It is something we should emulate back in Kiwoko Hospital and share with our people.”
“We have learned a lot, from the Pharmacy to the wards, to the theatres. There is hope for Kiwoko Hospital.”
Jim McAnlis from Friends of Kiwoko Hospital, who accompanied Sam and Shadrach on the tour, said: “Kiwoko Hospital is a very important place in Uganda, a place where there has been war and trauma.
"The support it receives from the South Eastern Trust is very, very important. It helps to save the lives of many people.
“I have seen major changes in Kiwoko Hospital and it improves continually year after year. The support that the South Eastern Trust gives is essential for that ongoing work.”