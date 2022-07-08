Father and daughter’s 800 mile cycle in 8 days in memory of Zachary

Terry Geddis has tackled a Cycle for Suicide for a few years now, but this year he is being joined by daughter Yasmin to raise funds for the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust.

“Five years ago I lost my little brother Zachary to suicide. On his 21st birthday - along with my mum Louise and dad Terry - I launched the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust to prevent other families from suffering a loss like us,” said Yasmin.

“Since 2017, ZGBTST has gained in popularity and currently assists 273 people a week through a variety of services from our three locations across Northern Ireland. To raise funds for ZGBTST, my dad has undertaken three massive charity cycles raising awareness along the way. In 2018 he cycled the coast to coast of Ireland. In 2019 he cycled 120 towns in Northern Ireland stopping in each one and lighting a candle. In 2020 he cycled Ireland again. To date he has raised over £20,000 for ZGBTST and this year, I am cycling with him.”

Yasmin and Terry all set for the charity cycle

Terry and Yasmin will cycle from Coleraine to Malin Head in County Donegal then Clonakilty in County Cork and back again to raise funds for the Trust.

Yasmin continued: “I have never done any sort of challenge like this and I am not a cyclist. I am doing this for my brother and all of ZGBTST clients who have sat down in front of me over the past five years and told me their stories. The funds will be used to open the North Coast’s first mental health centre.”

Terry and Yasmin start their challenge on Saturday, July 9 and they are aiming to raise £5,000.

The trusty bikes Francis and Loulabelle are ready for their journey to begin