Ballycastle Rotary’s tenth anniversary gala

A collective of members, family and friends enjoyed, not only fine dining, but the opportunity to assemble and celebrate without restrictive protocols in place - a refreshing change, appreciated by all. It was a night to acknowledge a decade of Rotary in Ballycastle but also to support charities, both local and international. To that end, Ballycastle Rotary are delighted to be in a position to assist three very worthy causes.

The generosity of local businesses through sponsorship, individual donations and raffle funds allows Rotary to allocate £1,500 to Cancer Research, pay £400 towards the purchase of a Community Freezer (which was officially launched on July 7 at the BCW Enterprise Centre) and support the End Polio campaign with a sum of £600.

Club spokesperson Brian Jamieson said: “We are indebted to The Marine Hotel for facilitating such a successful event and Harpist, Katie Sands, for adding a touch of class to the reception. Music from Altagore had feet dancing and brows perspiring! President Diana Evans, having invested a great deal of time and effort into the occasion, declares the outcome a fantastic success – to generate a substantial amount of money in the current climate, is no mean feat and for doing so, The Rotary Club of Ballycastle is deeply indebted to all who assisted in any way.”

Members of Ballycastle Rotary Club: Past President John Ward, Community Chair Mary O’Driscoll, Diana Evans President and Past President Brian Jamieson

Table Sponsors were as follows: McKay’s Family Butchers, Ballycastle Homecare, Bakewell’s Bar, Duncan Renewables, Fane Valley, Ciaran Campbell Solicitors, Ballyvoy Laundry and Dry Cleaners, McBride’s Vets Ballycastle, McCurry Farm Supplies, Homemade Beautiful, HA McIlrath Mart, Kilrea, Sheskburn Garage, Dessie’s Delights, McKay Bros. Quads, Cushendun, Thyme and Co., Harbour Bar, MVH Hardware, Ballycastle, JSC Builders Supplies, Armoy, Emma Richmond Opticians, Solar Power NI.

Raffle Prizes kindly donated by: Bushmills Distillery, Armada Restaurant Armoy, Scenic Inn Armoy, Broughgammon Farm, McCaughan Pharmacy, Anzac Off Sales, Marine Hotel. Table Favours provided by: Betty Rodgers - ‘A Blissful Blend’, Lisa Swan - ‘Neals Yard Remedies’, ‘Inner Beauty’, Dungiven. “We thank all who supported in any way – community spirit is still alive and well! Should you wish to find out more about the organisation, please visit our Facebook Page - Ballycastle Rotary Club,” concluded Brian.

Diana Evans, President Ballycastle Rotary Club with Past District Governor Declan Tyner and Pat Tyner