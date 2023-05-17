Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Find out how you could start your nursing and midwifery career at the South Eastern Trust

Are you interested in developing a wide range of skills and expertise in Nursing and Midwifery for a rewarding career that offers endless opportunities for growth and improve patients’ health and wellbeing?

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:06 BST

Then go along to the Nursing and Midwifery Open Day which will take place on Saturday June 3 from 10.00am – 2.00pm in South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

If you are interested in a career in nursing or midwifery and you are a registered nurse/midwife or student nurse/midwife, come along and grab a coffee and a chat with our senior nurses about what clinical area might suit you best. You can see for yourself how the South Eastern HSC Trust can help your career to flourish!

On the day you will have a chance to hear from staff in operational areas right across the organisation and learn about how you can be supported in your nursing & midwifery career within the Trust.

Most Popular
Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin DevlinAssistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin
Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin

Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin said: “Within the South Eastern HSC Trust, we offer a huge range of opportunities and benefits in a genuinely supportive and innovative working environment. “This is really is a fantastic opportunity to work in a bright modern setting.

Read More
Installation of defibrillator at Dromore store brings more lifesaving equipment ...

"The South Eastern Trust is big enough to develop your career, yet small enough to feel like a family. We are looking forward to welcoming both existing nurses/midwives and student nurses/midwives to our open day.”

Further information on the open day can be obtained by emailing [email protected]