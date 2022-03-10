Finvoy YFC raise £10k for charity

Last summer the club held a charity cycle event, 80 miles for 80 years of Finvoy YFC.

The brave cyclists headed off to Larne for the 8am start and then cycled along the coastal route through Carnlough, Ballycastle, Portrush, Coleraine, Ballymoney and finishing off at the club president’s house in Finvoy.

In November, the club held an 80th anniversary dinner at the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena during which further funds were raised for the charity, bringing the total to £9,500.

When asked about why they had chosen to raise funds for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, Finvoy YFC spokesperson Rachel said: “You never know when you might need the Air Ambulance team and farmers in particular often work alone and in environments which can be dangerous.

“We hope we never need the service, but we are very happy that the funds raised will help the next patient, whoever that might be.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising with the charity said: “The events and fundraising that Finvoy Young Farmers Club have managed are a fantastic credit to their club.

“We would like to thank each and every one of them for their time, dedication and contributions to sustaining the Air Ambulance.

“It’s there for any one of us, 365 days of the year, thanks to supporters like all Finvoy Young Farmers.”

The HEMS is provided by way of a partnership amongst Air Ambulance NI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The charity aspires to raise £2m each year to sustain and develop this service for Northern Ireland. There are many ways to support including becoming a member by signing up to direct debit, donating online, taking part in one of the charities abseils.

More information can be found online at www.airambulanceni.orgRead more: Dog runs welcomed

