Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They're easier than you'd think 🤸‍♀️

A healthy lifestyle can add up to five years onto your lifespan according to a recent study published by the BMJ.

However, for many of us managing working out and healthy eating alongside our busy schedules can be a challenge.

A fitness coach has shared eight small lifestyle changes we can make for a longer life.

Balancing staying healthy with our busy schedules can be a challenge. From remembering to work-out, eat right and avoid junk food, it all adds up, but the benefits of a healthy lifestyle make it worth it.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a recent study published by the BMJ, a healthy lifestyle can add up to five years onto our lifespan and offset life-shortening genetics by 62%. Meaning the habits we pick up during our lifetimes could determine how long we live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitness coach at Curves, Joanna Dase, who has over 30 years experience in the fitness industry has revealed eight small lifestyle changes for a longer life and can help reduce the risk of developing health conditions.

A fitness expert has shared eight lifestyle changes for a longer life. (Photo: Pexels/Nathan Cowley) | Pexels/Nathan Cowley

Take the hilly route

Due to the higher elevation, choosing the hilly route instead of a flat path helps increase the resistance during your daily walk. Whether its during your commute or a casual walk, climbing at an incline helps to challenge your cardiovascular system and helps you burn more calories.

As lung health improves over time, the risk of chronic lung and heart disease decreases due to better oxygen delivery throughout the body. Oxygen is vital for energy production, so this will help combat symptoms of fatigue too. Walking downhill can provide your body with benefits as it trains you in deceleration and makes use of different muscles and joints. As people age, downhill walking is important as it can help prevent injury.

Develop a sleep routine

Ensuring consistent, quality sleep helps to regulate your body’s internal clock, which in turn helps you falls asleep and wake up easier. During deep sleep, the body produces cytokines, proteins that fight infection and inflammation. By getting eight to nine hours of sleep each night, the immune system can be strengthened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and stroke. To ensure your body properly recharges and gets enough rest, create a calming pre-sleep ritual consisting of mindfulness, reading and self-care rituals. Avoid technology in the evening to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Swap pudding for a starter

Dessert can add anywhere between 300-800 calories to your meal and are typically rich in refined sugars and unhealthy fats. So, instead of finishing your meal with a sugary dessert, opt for a healthy starter such as a small salad, a bowl of soup, or a serving of vegetables.

When overconsumed, processed desserts such as ice-cream, cake and cookies have been linked to a variety of health issues including obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Starting your meal with a nutritious starter helps to control appetite, making overeating during the main course less likely.

Of course, dessert can still be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, but focusing on nutrient-rich foods throughout the day is essential for overall wellbeing.

Limit screen time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allocating time for a digital detox, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day, can allow for a mental reset. Excessive screen time can lead to a cognitive overload, decreasing attention span and affecting sleep quality due to blue light exposure. This can also increase stress levels, contributing to health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

That’s why it is important to set boundaries which for example, could be no phones during mealtimes and before bed. During these time periods, engage in activities that stimulate the mind such as reading or problem-solving with puzzles, wordsearches or sudoku. This will help maintain cognitive health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline as you age.

Try a bodyweight circuit

Bodyweight circuits are a great way to workout and improve overall fitness when you don’t have time to travel to the gym. A 30-minute full body workout can be done with no equipment at home, consisting of exercises such as push-ups, glute bridges, plank and squats in your routine.

This will help improve your balance and co-ordination as you age, and help with healthy weight management. I would recommend following quick workouts online with a certified coach to guide your training. Start two to three times a week, and gradually increase up to five times a week as you get stronger.

Pack in protein

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protein has a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates, meaning your body uses more energy to digest it. This increased energy expenditure can help boost your metabolism which means your body can burn more calories while at rest.

As well as this, as you age, maintaining muscle mass becomes increasingly important for mobility. Protein helps preserve muscle mass, decreasing your risk of falls and fractures as you get older. Also, adequate protein intake aids the immune system in producing more antibodies to fight off infections.

As a general rule, most adults need around 0.8grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight. Foods rich in lean protein include grilled chicken, fish, eggs, tofu, chickpeas and lentils. Prioritise eating more protein in the morning as this can help regulate blood sugar levels and set you up for a day of steadier energy.

Join a local club

Joining a local club might seem like a daunting, large task to undertake at first but it’s often as simple as signing up and attending a meetup in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social connections are essential for our mental and emotional wellbeing. In fact, social isolation has been linked to increased risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and anxiety. Therefore, chronic loneliness can be crippling and extremely harmful.

Whether it’s joining your local fitness club, a book club, or a volunteer group, socialising with others fosters a sense of belonging and reduces feelings of loneliness.

Regular check-ups

It can be easy to postpone healthcare appointments or forget to schedule them altogether, but making this a consistent habit can help monitor your health and catch potential issues early.

Routine screenings and tests can identify risk factors for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer before they become more serious, so it’s important to prioritise check-ups in your calendar. Regular discussions with a healthcare professional about your lifestyle habits can provide tailored guidance to help you live a longer, happier and healthier life.

We’d love to know what you think about these tips for a longer life, share your opinion in the comment section below.