Free service for Lisburn hearing aid users
The RNIB will be holding the next drop in session for local hearing aid users at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road, Lisburn is on Wednesday September 28 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Sessions are back to being run face to face and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday October 26, and November 23. There will be no session in December.
The service can provide information, free batteries, cleaning and replacing tubing on hearing aids.
Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.
No appointment is needed.
For more information contact Hazel Wilson at [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk.