Translink helps Air Ambulance NI take flight with fundraising drive

Staff have been involved in a variety of fundraising events including a staff football match with bus and rail teams and a special charity golf day to mark the week-long initiative.

Meanwhile other staff members such as Mark Osmer who experienced a stroke in late February, is training as part of a stroke to 5k challenge.

Commenting on his latest goal, Mark who heads Translink’s fleet procurement, said: “Following a stroke and months of physical therapy I was keen to turn a personal health set back into an event with a positive outcome, so the Stroke to 5K challenge was the ideal goal to reach for and I’m well on my way through a nine-week training programme.

Translink partner with Air Ambulance to raise vital funds for the charity

“I have received amazing support, with many friends and colleagues joining me as part of my training and so far £1250 has been raised for Air Ambulance NI, which has already exceeded my expectations.”

Kerry Anderson, from Air Ambulance NI, said “During Air Ambulance Week, and indeed throughout the year, it’s great to see so much support for the work we do.

“These funds are vital to ensuring this live-saving service is continued which has made a difference to thousands of people in Northern Ireland since launch five years ago.

“It’s amazing to see the impressive initiatives, events and challenges Translink staff have been involved in during our partnership which demonstrate the Translink Spirit and we look forward to even more over the coming years.”