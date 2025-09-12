Free suicide prevention training at Involve House in Magherafelt

People in Mid Ulster are being urged to take part in a free suicide prevention training course and help save lives.

No previous experience is needed for the training which is funded by Public Health Agency.

It takes place in Involve House, Queen Street, Magherafelt, on Wednesday, September 17, from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm with tea and coffee provided.

An organiser said the training is evidence based and a proven way to prevent suicide.

To book email: [email protected] or phone 07540 96 96 23.