The Police Service of Northern Ireland has teamed up with Man On to tackle mental health through a weekly cross community football initiative in Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an effort to strengthen community ties and tackle the stigma around mental health, the PSNI has partnered with Man On, a men’s community football initiative designed to build rapport, promote well-being and create positive engagement pathways.

The programme aimed at encouraging men aged 18+ to come together for a friendly kick-about and peer support session, will be delivered weekly at Coleraine Showgrounds every Wednesday evening from 8-10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Jeff Hughes, the founder of Man On, the initiative will support better mental health within our communities through providing a safe space for men to engage with one another and enjoy the camaraderie of football and open conversations.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) alongside Man On team up to tackle mental health through a weekly cross community football initiative. CREDIT PSNI

Jeff said: “By teaming up with the PSNI for this initiative, we’re offering men a positive outlet where they can connect with others, benefit from mentorship and build confidence to talk in a supportive environment with other likeminded individuals.

“The initiative draws on research that football can reduce stress, improve mood, combat loneliness and build resilience, which is exactly what we hope to achieve with this programme.

“There is zero pressure on those who are keen to get involved, and even those with zero football experience, you’re more than welcome to join in, just bring your boots, a smile, and a willingness to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea is to have a casual football session, in the style of 5 a-side, before heading into the Academy Suite at the grounds after the game for a cuppa and a relaxed chat. This space is open to everyone keen on getting involved.

The programme aimed at encouraging men aged 18+ to come together for a friendly kick-about and peer support session, will be delivered weekly at Coleraine Showgrounds every Wednesday evening from 8pm – 10pm. CREDIT GOOGLE

“This week, we had over 20 participants which was just fantastic, and I am hopeful that the programme will create a lasting impact for those who come along.”

Superintendent Joanne Gibson said: “The PSNI is delighted to be involved in this initiative, to bring men of all ages and from diverse backgrounds together to enjoy a game of football and most importantly, a chat.

“Football is more than just a game, and has the power to break down barriers in many ways, and by coming together on the pitch, we aim to foster trust, mutual respect and a safe space for men to open up and talk, reducing the stigma around mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know someone who is sadly struggling with their mental health, so it’s important these types of initiatives are created to support those who maybe feel isolated and are in need of company to open up.

“Whether you’re a lifelong football fan in general, new to the town, or maybe you just need a change of pace mid-week, please come along and get involved. Man On is free to attend and there’s no pressure to talk, simply showing up is enough.”

The sessions are free to join and more details can be provided by contacting Jeff Hughes directly via the Man On Facebook and Instagram pages.