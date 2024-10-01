Friends of Thompson House Hospital host charity quiz night to raise vital funds
The fundraising event aims to support new development plans for Thompson House Hospital and enhance the care and services provided to its patients.
Those attending will enjoy an evening of trivia, camaraderie and a chance to win exciting raffle prizes.
The event will kick off with doors opening at 7pm for a 7:30pm start.
No booking is required, simply show up on the night and join in the fun.
The cost is £10 per person which includes a raffle ticket, payable on the night. Light snacks and drinks will be available.
Your support will help make a real difference in the lives of patients at Thompson House Hospital.
Whether you are a trivia enthusiast or just want to contribute to a good cause, you are invited to come along and take part in this exciting event.