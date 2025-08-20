From first cries to fond memories as the Ulster Hospital maternity unit celebrates 18 years
Former staff joined together with current colleagues to mark nearly two decades of dedicated care.
Over the past 18 years, more than 70,000 babies have been born in the Maternity Unit.
Of these, 13,835 babies were welcomed into the world in the Home from Home Unit, which opened in 2007.
The Unit has also facilitated 6,000 water births since that time.
The first baby born in the Home from Home Unit was Cal Banyard, arriving at 11.55 am on August 15, 2007.
This year’s celebrations were made even more memorable as new parents, Jude and Phil Stewart, welcomed their baby daughter Grace on the unit’s birthday.
Jude said: “It has been so lovely to have Grace’s special day coincide with the Maternity Unit’s 18th birthday.
"Grace is our second baby born here in the Home from Home Unit. Our son Adam, who is now two and a half, was also born in the Unit. The staff were absolutely fabulous!”
Former Ward Manager of the Home from Home Unit, Helen Wallace, who was the first to take up the post, was delighted to return to the celebration event.
Helen reflected: “I helped set up the Home from Home Unit and when it started out we were told to expect about 300 births in the first year, we had around 780!
“It was such a success and eventually grew to 1,000 births a year. ”I was Ward Manager for seven years and thoroughly enjoyed my time in the Unit.
"Today has been a great opportunity to reconnect and share fond memories.”
South Eastern Trust Consultant Midwife, Katherine Robinson, who has been with the Home from Home Unit since it opened, reflected on the milestone.
“It has been marvellous over the years to help mums give birth and to support midwifery-led care at the Ulster Hospital,” she said.
"Reaching 18 years is a fantastic achievement.”
Deputy Head of Midwifery & Clinical Manager for Maternity & Gynaecology, Zoe Meneilly, added: “Today has been a double celebration, 18 years in our current Maternity Unit and 18 years since the very first birth in our Home from Home Unit.
"It has been so lovely to reflect on the journey we have been on together.”