From first day to final shift Lagan Valley Hospital porter retires after 31 years

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
After 31 years of dedicated service, friends and colleagues bid a fond farewell and happy retirement to Philip ‘Pip’ McNaught at Lagan Valley Hospital.

A familiar face to many at the Lisburn hospital site, the South Eastern Trust’s Support Services Service Manager, Darren Henry has thanked Philip for his service for over three decades.

“Philip has always been so well respected and well thought of by both the Clinical Teams and Support Services staff.” said Darren.

He has created strong relationships with his friendly and helpful nature.”

Philip ‘Pip’ McNaught at his retirement party at Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Philip ‘Pip’ McNaught at his retirement party at Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The teams at the Lagan Valley Hospital held a retirement party for the popular member of staff.

Darren went on to wish Philip well for the future as he begins his retirement from hospital duties.

“Philip will be remembered for his hard work and friendliness to all who had the pleasure of meeting him,” Darren added.

"We want to wish him all the health and happiness as he begins his new chapter.”

