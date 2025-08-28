From first day to final shift Lagan Valley Hospital porter retires after 31 years

After 31 years of dedicated service, friends and colleagues bid a fond farewell and happy retirement to Philip ‘Pip’ McNaught at Lagan Valley Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar face to many at the Lisburn hospital site, the South Eastern Trust’s Support Services Service Manager, Darren Henry has thanked Philip for his service for over three decades.

“Philip has always been so well respected and well thought of by both the Clinical Teams and Support Services staff.” said Darren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has created strong relationships with his friendly and helpful nature.”

Philip ‘Pip’ McNaught at his retirement party at Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The teams at the Lagan Valley Hospital held a retirement party for the popular member of staff.

Darren went on to wish Philip well for the future as he begins his retirement from hospital duties.

“Philip will be remembered for his hard work and friendliness to all who had the pleasure of meeting him,” Darren added.

"We want to wish him all the health and happiness as he begins his new chapter.”