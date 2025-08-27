Psoriasis patient’s life transformed by biological therapy treatment

To mark Psoriasis Awareness Month, a patient from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is sharing the impact the condition has on his life and the dramatic impact of biological therapy.

Ivor McGowan, from Carrickfergus, shared how receiving biological therapy at the Ulster Hospital has dramatically changed his life after living with Psoriasis for more than 40 years.

The therapy has brought huge improvements to his skin condition, allowing him to enjoy everyday activities that he once thought impossible.

Ivor explained: “I could never go to a beach to enjoy the sunshine because I was too self-conscious of my skin.

Psoriasis treatment has changed the life of patient Ivor McGowan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Now, thanks to biological therapy, I feel liberated and able to live a normal life.

"Recently, I was on holiday and it felt incredible to be able to go to the beach, something I never thought I would ever be able to do.”

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes the rapid build-up of skin cells, leading to red, scaly patches that can be itchy, sore and unsightly.

It affects millions of people worldwide and can have a profound effect on both physical and mental health. For some, the condition can also affect the joints.

Ivor first developed Psoriasis as a teenager, a time he recalls as extremely difficult.

“Back then it was a very different world trying to manage the condition,” he said. “There was no social media or internet to look for more information, so you were very much by yourself.

“My psoriasis was very unsightly and I was so conscious of it, even at the barber’s when the comb went over the lesions on my scalp. I could not enjoy normal things like swimming pools or the beach.

“I had to try and manage the condition as best I could and not let it get on top of me. But there were times psychologically, particularly if there was a bad flare-up, it made me feel really low.”

Biological therapy has offered a breakthrough in treatment. It works by targeting specific cells in the immune system to block the inflammation that drives psoriasis. For patients like Ivor, it has proved life-changing.

Ulster Hospital Consultant in Dermatology, Dr David Alderdice, explained: "Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by over-activity of the immune system.

"This explains why, broadly speaking, medications to treat moderate to severe psoriasis work by suppressing the immune system.

"There are many factors that contribute to psoriasis, such as genetic, environmental and immunological.

"The condition can have a significant impact on physical and emotional well-being.

“Psoriasis often appears as well-defined red, scaly ‘plaques’ around the elbows, knees, buttocks, but can be widespread over the body.

"Treatment can range from topical steroid creams to tablets, light therapy and biological therapy.

“It is very important that psoriasis patients do not treat themselves through the use of sunbeds.

"The light therapy used in the hospital environment is different. Sunbeds increase the risk of skin cancer and ageing.”

Reflecting on his journey, Ivor added: “It has been a long road over the last 40 years, but the staff in the Ulster Hospital have been fantastic. Biological therapy has been transformative, it has given me my life back.”