Generous donation of fluffy pyjamas brings home comforts to Ulster Hospital’s children's ward

Children and young people who are staying or undergoing treatment at the Ulster Hospital’s Paediatric Unit can rest assured of snoozing in style with a bountiful donation of pyjamas from Tesco.

With an autumnal chill in the air, the pyjamas will provide a comfortable stay – and night’s sleep for those who are staying on the ward and give a sense of home comfort.

Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Gillian Sinclair thanked Tesco and all involved for the extremely kind donation.

“It was lovely to receive the new pyjamas which will be used by the children and young people on the ward,” she said.

Nurses Aoife Harkin and Aveen Kearney with the bundles of pyjamas kindly donated by Tesco. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Phlebotomist Sharon Jenkins has been distributing the pj’s on behalf of Tesco here and across the wards.

"So far five bags have been donated to the Children’s Ward.

"It is such a lovely gesture and the patients will get to enjoy a new pair of pyjamas.”