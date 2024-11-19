Give Action Cancer the gift of time this Christmas at their ‘Big Bucket’ collection in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Action Cancer is calling upon its supporters in Lisburn City and the surrounding area, to take part in its ‘Big Christmas Bucket Collection’ on Saturday December 7 and help make it a ‘Great Big Festive Success’.

The fundraising collection will take place in city centre from 10am until 4pm and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer a couple of hours to help raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

Taking part this year is Ballinderry woman, Pamela Brady, who knows only too well the importance of Action Cancer’s Breast Screening Service and early detection.

Pamela said: “I believe that Action Cancer saved my life by detecting my cancer at an early and treatable stage.

Breast cancer survivor Pamela Brady collecting in Lisburn. Pic credit: Action Cancer

"I was 40 years old when I was diagnosed. My Consultant Radiologist told me that if it had not been for Action Cancer detecting my breast cancer early, I may not have made it to 50 - the age that the NHS routine screening kicks in.

"Had I survived to this point, I could have been facing a terminal diagnosis.

“My message is clear - get checked out and book your appointment today. Early detection saves lives.

"By choosing to gift your time and pick up a bucket in Lisburn on December 7 you will be helping to save lives, just like mine, by raising money for the charity’s unique breast screening service.”

Girls from Friends Under 14s Hockey team collecting for the charity. Pic credit: Action Cancer

Mark Irwin-Watson, Action Cancer’s Community Groups Executive added: “We are appealing to as many people as possible from Lisburn to support Action Cancer’s Big Christmas Bucket Collection on Saturday December 7.

"We do not receive any regular funding from government and so rely heavily on fundraising from the general public and local businesses to deliver our life-saving services. That is why events like ‘The Great Big Christmas Collection’ are so vital to the work we do.

"Our support services only exist because of public fundraising and so by donating just a couple of hours you will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”