Invaluable advice and support at heart of dementia information hubs launched across Lisburn and Castlereagh
The hubs are located at Lisburn Library, the Bridge Community Centre, Hillsborough Village Centre and Enler Community Centre.
Alliance Councillor and Dementia Champion Greta Thompson said: “I very much welcome the launch of the active information hubs for people living with dementia and their carers in this council area.
"These hubs will provide invaluable advice, support and guidance to those living with dementia and those who care for them.
“By raising awareness of dementia and the support services available, these hubs will go along way towards further developing a dementia friendly community where people living with dementia can be respected, understood and supported.”
Chair of the South Eastern Trust Dementia Friendly Partnership, Sandra Glover added: “The Trust, Alzheimer’s Society, local councils, voluntary and community organisations from across the South Eastern Trust area have established a Dementia Friendly Partnership to work together to enable communities to be dementia friendly.
“A dementia friendly community is a city, town or village where people living with dementia are understood, respected and supported.
"In a dementia friendly community people will be aware of and understand dementia, so that people living with dementia can continue to live in the way they want to and in the community.
“The information hubs and table top stands will build on the partnership’s aim of enabling communities to be dementia friendly through raising awareness of dementia and support services available.”