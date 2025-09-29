Health Minister failing to address lack of home care in Northern Trust area says McGlone

Nearly a 1000 people were still waiting for delivery of all, or part, of their home care package in the Northern Trust area at the end of July, according in SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He claimed that the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt is failing properly to address the shortage of home care in the Trust area.

Mr McGlone was speaking after receiving written answers to questions he asked the minister in the Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The latest figures for people waiting for all, or part, of their agreed home care package in the Northern Health Trust shows the same story as every year. Too many people are waiting too long for delivery of this necessary care.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone | Supplied

“At the end of July 2025, in the Northern Trust area nearly 1000 people were still waiting for delivery of all, or part, of their home care package.

“We are rapidly approaching the winter months when the pressure on the availability of home care will increase further, particularly in rural areas.

“Given the recent figures, I asked the Health Minister what steps he was taking to improve the provision of home care in the Northern Trust area. His response was to refer to the Trust being at the “preparatory stage” of a 2 year reform programme for home care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been here before and the Minister knows it. We have had reviews and reforms, but no improvement.

“The fundamental problem with the availability of home care workers is the difficulty the Trust has in recruiting younger people into the profession and retaining experienced staff.

“Most people agree that the way to improve that is to provide a structured career path, fairer pay, and better conditions of employment.

“Only 20% of home care staff are currently employed by the Trust, the remaining 80% are employed by the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Retaining staff in the longer term would also help the Trust to improve the balance between public and private sector."

He added that the Health Minister and the Trust should be focused on reforming, and investing in, these elements of home care delivery.

"By passing the buck to the Trust, the Health Minister is failing to properly address the shortage of home care in the Northern Health Trust and across the North,” he claimed.