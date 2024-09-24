The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has paid a visit to a Coleraine mental health charity.

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust posted on social media that they were “over the moon” to host the Minister on Wednesday, September 18, when he visited to learn more about their services to the community.

"We spoke about the beginnings of the organisation, what we have achieved so far, the growing needs of individuals and the plans we have for the future to provide even more care to the community.”