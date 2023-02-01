Staff across the South Eastern Trust came together this week at a series of art workshops held in the Ulster, Lagan Valley and Downe Hospitals, organised by the Trust’s Mental Health Team and ArtsCare NI.

Staff had the opportunity to test their creative skills where they produced various designs of insects, butterflies and abstract images through various printing methods which will be transferred onto aluminium panelling and will be installed within the gardens of the Downshire Estate in Downpatrick for staff, service users and the public to enjoy.

Service users have also had the opportunity to take part in the art workshops to contribute to the feature.

Mental Health Specialist Occupational Therapist, Suzanne McComb explained: “We have had a great response and Project Artist, Seliena Coyle from Artscare has been working in partnership with the Trust providing her expertise at the workshops.

Suzanne McComb and Seliena Coyle with some of the artwork

"Seliena will now arrange to transfer the artwork produced by staff and service users to the aluminium panelling, with an anticipated unveiling of the feature in the gardens in Downshire Hospital around early May 2023.”

Seliena Coyle added: “Our aim through art is to help empower service users with restorative therapy. Through the art workshops, staff and service users have produced a range of colourful insects and bugs inspired by the garden, whilst also recognising the importance of the Eco system.