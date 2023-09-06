Health Trust teams up with charities, councils and community groups to make the area dementia friendly
The Dementia Friendly Partnership will engage with people by using ‘The Big Game’, an interactive engagement tool developed by Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Community Planning Service. This is the first step in the vital process to seek views, to enable the partnership to prioritise the areas that best meet the needs of people living with dementia.
These sessions will be held in two rooms, close together and will run at the same time. One engagement session is for people living with dementia and another for Carers of people living with dementia.
The engagement sessions will be on Tuesday September 19 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Road, Carryduff, Belfast BT8 8HR. If you would like to attend the engagement sessions, book a place, by contacting Sandra Glover on 07525898168 or email [email protected].
A dementia friendly community is a city, town or village where people living with dementia are understood, respected and supported.
In a dementia friendly community, people will be aware of and understand dementia, so that people with dementia can continue to live in the way they want to and in the community they choose.
Everyone has a part to play and people living with dementia have the most important role in a dementia friendly community by sharing their experiences.