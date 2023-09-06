Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Health Trust teams up with charities, councils and community groups to make the area dementia friendly

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia NI, local Councils, voluntary and community organisations from across the South Eastern Trust area have established a Dementia Friendly Partnership to work together to enable communities to be Dementia friendly.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Dementia Friendly Partnership will engage with people by using ‘The Big Game’, an interactive engagement tool developed by Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Community Planning Service. This is the first step in the vital process to seek views, to enable the partnership to prioritise the areas that best meet the needs of people living with dementia.

These sessions will be held in two rooms, close together and will run at the same time. One engagement session is for people living with dementia and another for Carers of people living with dementia.

The engagement sessions will be on Tuesday September 19 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Road, Carryduff, Belfast BT8 8HR. If you would like to attend the engagement sessions, book a place, by contacting Sandra Glover on 07525898168 or email [email protected].

Most Popular
Members of the Dementia Friendly Partnership in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area. Pic credit: SEHSCTMembers of the Dementia Friendly Partnership in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Members of the Dementia Friendly Partnership in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Read More
Mayor officially opens Links Counselling Services new Lisburn offices

A dementia friendly community is a city, town or village where people living with dementia are understood, respected and supported.

In a dementia friendly community, people will be aware of and understand dementia, so that people with dementia can continue to live in the way they want to and in the community they choose.

Everyone has a part to play and people living with dementia have the most important role in a dementia friendly community by sharing their experiences.

Related topics:Health trustAlzheimer's SocietyCarers